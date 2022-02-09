COVID-19: Ghana spent USD 305.42 of World Bank Support on emergency response

Health News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman- Manu, says Ghana has expended USD 305.42 million out of the USD 430.00 million COVID-19 funding support provided by the World Bank on emergency preparedness.



He said at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday that the amount used, represented 71.03 percent of the funds received.



He said the money was used for the procurement of items as part of the nation’s emergency response to the pandemic.



Mr. Agyeman- Manu said a total of USD 37,588,199.99 was used for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health facilities, isolation centres and schools across the country.



A total of USD 53,063,564.98 was used for the purchase of medical equipment such as oxygen, ventilators, respiratory instruments, suctions devices, sterilizers, among others.

He said a sum of USD 9,867,339.79 was also used to buy COIVD-19 Infection Prevention Control Commodities such as Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) tools.



Additionally, USD 2,539,379.51 was used to purchase sanitizers and paper towels while USD 8,735,273.78 was spent on cleaning materials.

The Minister said USD 87,731.77 was used to acquire vehicles and USD 22,328,364.85 was used to refurbish and equip COVID-19 treatment and holding centres.



Similarly, USD 147,483,170.16 was used to acquire vaccines, and USD 95,083.85 was spent on consultancy for the Center for Disease Control (CDC).



Mr. Agyeman-Manu said USD 926,384.43 was spent on the transportation and storage of vaccines, USD 16,181,019.88, on transfers made to implementing partners, USD 1,874,633.14 to acquire life insurance packages for frontline health workers, and USD 4,649,853.21 on medicines for the management of the disease.



The Health Minister said the Government of Ghana (GoG) also allocated a total of GHS 662,541,104.53 to the management of the pandemic.



He said GHS 114,450,350.00 of the GoG funds was also used to purchase PPEs, GHS32,663,280.00 to buy medicines, GHS 484,102,490.90 on Infection, Prevention and Control commodities.



An additional GHS 31,324,983.63 was spent on COVID-19 transfers to agencies, meetings, and conferences.



Mr. Agyeman-Manu described Ghana’s COVID-19 management as a success despite the huge expenditures made.



“At the time the pandemic struck, we did not have equipment and structures in place to respond to the emergency, most of the things, things were done on urgent basis,” he said.



He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his direct involvement in the management of the pandemic by ensuring that initiatives to contain the virus and avert deaths were implemented on time.



The Health Minister said the pandemic had impacted the country’s economy negatively, leading to low productivity, low cash flow, and high trade charges.

He appealed to Ghanaians to visit the vaccination centres and get inoculated, saying “COVID-19 has come to stay, it will not leave, get vaccinated to help us ease restrictions to revive the economy,” he said.



The Minister said as of February 7, a total of 11,835,359 COVID-19 doses had been administered with at least 8,325,791 persons receiving a dose.

Presently, 4,486,364 persons have been fully vaccinated with 67,104 persons receiving a first booster dose.