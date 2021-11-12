COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases drop to 1,274

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021
Source: atinkaonline.com
As of 5 November 2021, 19 new active cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.
A total of 1,203 people have, however, succumbed to the virus since mid-March 2020.
This figure brings the active cases within that period to 1,274.
Of that number, 12 are in critical condition while 37 are severe.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130, 608 cases of the virus.
Out of that number, 128,131 have recovered.
See regional breakdown of cases below:
Greater Accra Region – 70,550
Ashanti Region – 20,716
Western Region – 7,531
Eastern Region – 6,592
Volta Region – 5,350
Central Region – 4,854
Bono East Region – 2,552
Bono Region – 2,119
Northern Region – 1,758
Upper East Region – 1,483
Ahafo Region – 1,058
Western North Region – 1,006
Oti Region – 848
Upper West Region – 739
North East Region – 283
Savannah Region – 262