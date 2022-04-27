COVID-19: Ghana records low infections in two months

Health News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: GNA

Ghana is experiencing relatively low numbers of COVID-19 infections, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.



It said presently the daily numbers of reported cases were less than 20, with no critical or severe cases recorded nationwide.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye, who gave an update of the COVID-19 situation at a Press Briefing in Accra on Tuesday, said cases reported weekly were less than five.



"In the last two months, 12 out of the 16 regions do not have any active case and there is no case on admission anywhere in Ghana, " he said.



He said the 40 active cases in the country now were recorded in the Upper East, Bono, Ashanti and the Greater Accra regions.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said cases among international arrivals had also seen a significant decline.



He stated that more than 14 million doses of varied COVID-19 vaccines had been administered and encouraged all to get vaccinated to protect themselves.



As of April 23, 2022, the total confirmed COVID-19 infections stood at 161,172 with 1,445 deaths.



A total of 2,435,606 tests have been conducted with 159,679 recoveries recorded.



The Director General said all persons in Ghana were still required to be fully vaccinated prior to departure.



"If you are fully vaccinated you will be exempted from taking the test on arrival, if you are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, you would be required to produce a 48-hour PCR test results and be offered vaccination on arrival. "



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said vaccination was being done at the borders to ensure that persons moving in and out of the country were vaccinated to avert the spread of the virus.



He said persons who were not vaccinated would be at higher risk in case of an outbreak and urged all to get vaccinated.



The Director General also asked the public to wear a nose mask when in close and congested places.



"Schools should continue enforcing the wearing of masks as the pandemic is not over and we all need to be focused and keep observing the protocols," he said



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said as of April 25th, 9,491,108 persons had received a first dose of the vaccine, 5,807,263 persons fully vaccinated, and 360,201 persons had received a first boost dose.



Ghana has so far received a total of 30,378,418 doses of varied COVID-19 vaccines.