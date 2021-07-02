COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Ghana - Information Ministry

•The deadly COVID-19 Delta variant has been detected among the Ghanaian populace



The Ministry of Information has disclosed that the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant has been recorded in the country.



The variant is reported to be the most contagious of COVID-19 variants and is said to have originated from India. It has been attributed to have spiked up cases in the United Kingdom and subsequently led to the deaths of many in India.



In a series of tweets on Friday July 2, 2021, the COVID-19 Task Force on 10:00am was advised by the Ghana Health Service of the detection of the Delta Variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus in Ghana.



"At 10:00hours on Friday July 2, 2021 the Covid-19 task force was advised by Ghana Health Service, that the Delta Variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus has been recorded within a community (ie non-arriving passengers) in the latest round of genomic sequencing,” the tweet revealed.



“Relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to ensure that spread is contained. The Positive persons are in good health and the task force will provide further details at 13:00hours on Sunday July 4th, 2021,” it added.



The Ministry also advised the general public to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive etiquette while going about their daily activities.



As of June 26 June 2021, the number of active cases for COVID-19 stands at 1,674 while 796 persons have died since the virus was first recorded back in March 2020.



