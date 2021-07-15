COVID-19 Delta variant: Symptoms to look out for

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across parts of the world, health experts and officials have been cautioning of mutations and variants.



The latest is the Delta variant which is said to have originated from India. It is also reported to be the most contagious of the COVID-19 variants and has contributed to the recent spike in cases in the United Kingdom and subsequently led to the deaths of many in India.



Though the Delta variant has increasingly become more contagious and deadly, there have been some rather different symptoms as compared to that of the original SARS COV-2 strain.



According to a circular issued by the UK’s National Health Service, the new symptoms for the Delta variant come in various forms.



GhanaWeb in the piece has compiled major symptoms to look out for.



- Diarrhoea

- Blocked/Runny nose

- Aching Muscles

- Long lasting heading

- Vomiting

- Sore Throat

- Tiredness



The UK's NHS however notes that should one experience any of these or when in doubt, they must immediately take a test to confirm.



See the circular below:







Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry of Information has disclosed that the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant has been recorded in the country.



In a series of tweets on Friday July 2, 2021, the COVID Task Force at 10:00am was advised by the Ghana Health Service following the detection of the Delta Variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.



"At 10:00hours on Friday July 2, 2021 the Covid-19 task force was advised by Ghana Health Service, that the Delta Variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus has been recorded within a community (ie non-arriving passengers) in the latest round of genomic sequencing,” the tweet revealed.



“Relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to ensure that the spread is contained. The positive persons are in good health. 4. The task force will provide further details at 13:00hours on Sunday July 4th, 2021,” it added.



The Ministry also advised the general public to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive etiquette while going about their daily activities.