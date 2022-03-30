COVID-19: Continue wearing your masks on campus – UG Management tells students, staff

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Management of the University of Ghana has asked students and staff of the institution to continue to wear their face masks and continue to observe the other COVID-19 safety protocols on campus.



Management added that this is important in curbing the spread of the virus on campus.



President Akufo Addo while delivering the 28th update on measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease stated that in addition to the opening of the land and sea borders to full vaccinated persons, the wearing of nose masks is no longer mandatory.



“As of tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, all land and sea borders will be opened. Fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin. The wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings,” he said.



However, a notice signed by the Registrar, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah on March 29, 2022, stated that the “management of the University has discussed these revisions to the Covid-19 protocols and notes the difficulty in ensuring social distance in classrooms, halls of residence, offices and other enclosed spaces, as well as checking the vaccination status of members of the University community and visitors to the University’s campuses.”



The notice further urged students to continue wearing their masks, washing of their hands with soap and water, and frequently using hand sanitizers.



“Management, therefore, mindful of the fact that Covid-19 is still present, and in order to prevent its spread on the University’s campuses, strongly encourages staff and students to continue observing Covid-19 protocols, including the following: Wearing nose masks on campus, especially in enclosed spaces such as lecture halls, halls of residence and offices. Washing of hands with soap and water. Frequent use of hand sanitizers,” the notice said.



Management further urged students who have not yet been fully vaccinated to do so at the University Hospital or any healthcare facility offering vaccinations.