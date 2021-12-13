COVID-19: Compulsory vaccination legal – Omane Boamah

Politics of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has said it will not be out of place if the government embarks on compulsory vaccination of the citizenry in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.



“The Public Health Act allows for compulsory vaccination. It is not only legal but also an act to protect you, your family, friends and everyone. Avail yourself to be vaccinated so long as you don’t have a condition which makes it impossible for you to receive it,” he wrote on Facebook.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that seven more persons infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been identified in Ghana.



This brings the total number of cases to 41, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye told Joy FM.



“We saw the first of about 34 cases that were recorded at the airport. At the time, we had sequenced about 66 community samples and they were all negative” but after a second batch of about 44 tests was conducted, seven more cases were detected,” he said.



The Ghana Health Service has meanwhile made changes in its traveling protocols at the Kotoka International Airport.



All persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana from December 12 must provide proof of full vaccination.



“All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from the midnight of December 12, 2021 [which has now been extended to December 14] are exempted.”