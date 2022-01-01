COVID-19: Churches hold services in open air to usher in 2022

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: GNA

Churches in Accra and other parts of the country on December 31, 2021, held their end of year watchnight services in open air space in adherence to the COVID-19 saftey protocols.



Some, which held services in big auditorium, also mounted canopies outside to create more space for physical distancing.



At the Ceder Mountain Chapel, East Legon, the Ghana News Agency (GNA), observed that over 4,000 seats were provided for worshipers in open space for the end of year service, with most worshippers in nose masks.



The Ghana Health Service, ahead of the Christmas festivities, cautioned that events involving large crowds be held in open spaces to help curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.



At the Emmanuel Methodist Church, Lapas New Market, the church members had their temperatures checked before they were allowed entry.



Although there were no handwasing facilities at most of the church premises, the GNA observed that there where personnel at the entrance of some churches offering sanitisers to members to sanitise thier hands before entry.



Riss Presbyterian Church, Gbawe and Djam Methodist Church, also held their services in open air space, amid strict adherence to the COVID-19 saftey protocols.



Ghana, in the last three weeks, has recorded a surge in COVID-19 infections, following the detection of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.



Data on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) COVID-19 update page shows that the number of COVID-19 active cases in the country stood at 10,218 as of December 27.



So far, 1,295 deaths have been recorded with 23 in severe condition.



Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.



However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention. Anyone can get sick with COVID-19 and become seriously ill or die at any age.



Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell and sore throat.