COVID-19: Active cases drop to 1,274; death toll up – 1,203

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

As of 5 November 2021, 19 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.



It brings the active cases within that period to 1,274.



Of that number, 12 are in critical condition while 37 are severe.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130, 608 cases of the virus.



Out of that number, 128,131 have recovered.



A total of 1,203 people have, however, succumbed to the virus since mid-March 2020.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 70,550



Ashanti Region - 20,716



Western Region - 7,531



Eastern Region - 6,592



Volta Region - 5,350



Central Region - 4,854



Bono East Region - 2,552



Bono Region - 2,119



Northern Region - 1,758



Upper East Region - 1,483



Ahafo Region - 1,058



Western North Region - 1,006



Oti Region - 848



Upper West Region - 739



North East Region - 283



Savannah Region - 262