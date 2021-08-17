COVID-19: 8 more deaths take fatality toll to 930; active cases fall to 6,004

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some eight more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana as of 12 August 2021, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.



This takes Ghana’s death toll since the disease entered the country in mid-March 2020 to 930.



However, the active cases keep falling.



The number is now 6,004.



Out of that, 60 are severe and 114 severe.



In total, Ghana has recorded 111,232 cases out of which 104,298 have recovered.



Some 522 new cases were recently confirmed.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 59,522



Ashanti Region - 19,545



Western Region - 6,345



Eastern Region - 5,264



Central Region - 4,047



Volta Region - 3,615



Bono East Region - 2,040



Bono Region - 1,894



Northern Region - 1,687



Upper East Region - 1,336



Ahafo Region - 955



Western North Region - 943



Oti Region - 625



Upper West Region - 518



North East Region - 236



Savanna Region - 151



