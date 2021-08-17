You are here: HomeNews2021 08 17Article 1334461

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

COVID-19: 8 more deaths take fatality toll to 930; active cases fall to 6,004

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The number of active cases is now 6,004 The number of active cases is now 6,004

Some eight more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana as of 12 August 2021, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.

This takes Ghana’s death toll since the disease entered the country in mid-March 2020 to 930.

However, the active cases keep falling.

The number is now 6,004.

Out of that, 60 are severe and 114 severe.

In total, Ghana has recorded 111,232 cases out of which 104,298 have recovered.

Some 522 new cases were recently confirmed.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 59,522

Ashanti Region - 19,545

Western Region - 6,345

Eastern Region - 5,264

Central Region - 4,047

Volta Region - 3,615

Bono East Region - 2,040

Bono Region - 1,894

Northern Region - 1,687

Upper East Region - 1,336

Ahafo Region - 955

Western North Region - 943

Oti Region - 625

Upper West Region - 518

North East Region - 236

Savanna Region - 151

Join our Newsletter