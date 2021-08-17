COVID-19: 8 more deaths take fatality toll to 930; active cases fall to 6,004

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021
Source: classfmonline.com
Some eight more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana as of 12 August 2021, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.
This takes Ghana’s death toll since the disease entered the country in mid-March 2020 to 930.
However, the active cases keep falling.
The number is now 6,004.
Out of that, 60 are severe and 114 severe.
In total, Ghana has recorded 111,232 cases out of which 104,298 have recovered.
Some 522 new cases were recently confirmed.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 59,522
Ashanti Region - 19,545
Western Region - 6,345
Eastern Region - 5,264
Central Region - 4,047
Volta Region - 3,615
Bono East Region - 2,040
Bono Region - 1,894
Northern Region - 1,687
Upper East Region - 1,336
Ahafo Region - 955
Western North Region - 943
Oti Region - 625
Upper West Region - 518
North East Region - 236
Savanna Region - 151