COVID-19: 7.5 million vaccinated so far – GHS

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHS declares December as vaccination month



GHS to move from house to house to ensure Ghanaians are vaccinated



COVID-19 cases surge in Ghana



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said a number of 7.5 million people have been vaccinated so far since the vaccination programme started on 2 March 2021.



According to the Director of health promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Aboagye Dacosta, the ministry has witnessed about three million jabs being administered in the past few days.



Speaking on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday (15 December), Dr Dacosta said more Ghanaians are expected to be vaccinated by close of 2021 as December has been declared month of vaccination.



“I think by December around five million of the doses have been given and we did this in silence. People thought that we were not doing anything but we were just using a strategy.



“Now we declared the month of December as vaccination month and at the time we had only vaccinated five million. As we speak, as of last two days when I checked the data, we had vaccinated 7.5 million. This means that we have actually added between 2.5 to three million jabs…,” he said.



“So you can see how our system is effective or efficient. We have a very robust decentralised immunisation system, where when we get the vaccines from the districts to the regions we are able to deploy quickly,” Asaase.com quoted.



He adds that as part of the activities for the month of December, the ministry intends to go from house to house and churches to ensure more people are vaccinated.



“We started December creating the awareness, and the minister came in, and now we are moving into a campaign mode. I think from tomorrow or the next day, we are moving into a one week or two-week campaign mode, and we will be using both social mobilisation and above the line communication."



“So we will be taking the vaccine to people. On Sunday, for instance, we will be going to churches, where there are events like the NPP delegates’ conference, where people are gathered, sports stadia and other things,” Dr. Dacosta said.



