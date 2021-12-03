COVID-19: 34 cases Of Omicron variant detected in Ghana

Health News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) says it has detected 34 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.



The Institute in a series of tweets said the imported cases were detected in 120 samples collected between November 21 and 25.



“The Omicron variant was detected in 28% (34 out of 120) of returning traveler samples (collected from 21-25 November) sequenced. These are the first imported cases of the variant into Ghana, and we are closely monitoring its potential spread in the local population.



"We encourage the general public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 prevention protocols,” the NMIMR said in a tweet.



The Ghana Health Service on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 announced Ghana has recorded two cases of the new variant which were detected at the Airport.



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, revealed that the virus was detected in persons traveling from Nigeria and South Africa into the country.