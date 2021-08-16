COVID-19: 16 more die in 2 days as active cases fall to 6,220

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some 16 patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic within two days.



The death toll is now 922.



It was 906 as of 14 August 2021.



However, the active cases keep falling.



The number has dropped to 6,220 from 6,440 two days ago.



According to the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service, as of 11 August 2021, 60 patients were in critical condition with 114 severe cases.



So far, 103,568 patients have recovered out of a total case count of 110,710 since mid-March 2020.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 59,109



Ashanti Region - 19,507



Western Region - 6,331



Eastern Region - 5,257



Central Region - 4,039



Volta Region - 3,614



Bono East Region - 2,027



Bono Region - 1,880



Northern Region - 1,687



Upper East Region - 1,335



Ahafo Region - 949



Western North Region - 943



Oti Region - 625



Upper West Region - 518



North East Region - 236



Savannah Region - 151



