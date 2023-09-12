COP Mensah wanted to say I'm the best, not the worst – IGP Dampare

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has shot down the ‘worst IGP’ tag made against him by COP Alex Mensah.



He indicated that the COP wanted to say he is the best IGP.



He said this when he appeared on the 7-member committee to respond to the allegations made against him by earlier witnesses in the leaked tape.



When COP Alex Mensah appeared before the committee, he argued that IGP Dampare was not fit to be in the highest office of the police service.



“Honourable chair, there are several opportunities and what I said yesterday, if I get the chance today, I will say so again. He [IGP Dampare] is not managing the police well. For me, with the 31 years in the service, I can tell you he is the worst IGP we have ever had in this country,” he said.



In addressing this, the IGP said that COP Alex Mensah missed the remark.



“Honourable chair, I think what my brother wanted to say was I am the best, and he missed it,” to the amusement of everybody in the room.



He explained that the records are there to prove that the claims made by the COP do not reflect reality.



“Because the records are there show. The beauty of my kind is that everybody has an opinion and you can express it in any form or shape but that does not change the facts,” he added.



