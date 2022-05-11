COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah gets top Commonwealth post

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), has been elected as an Executive Member Anti-Corruption Institutions in Commonwealth Africa.



The former Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service was elected unopposed to occupy the position at the 12th Africa anti-corruption conference held in Kigali, Rwanda, recently.



She would serve as Treasurer of the Seven-Member Executive Committee of Anti-Corruption Institutions in Commonwealth Africa with Mrs. Madelein Nirere Chief Ombudsman, the Republic of Rwanda, as Chairperson.



Other Executive members include; Ms. May De Silva, Commissioner, Anti-Corruption Commission from Seychelles as Vice Chairperson; Mr. Silumesi Muchula, Acting Director-General, Anti-Corruption Commission, the Republic of Zambia as Secretary; Prof Francois Anoukaha, Vice Chairman, National Anti-Corruption Commission, Ms. Berma Mpembe Meakalyelye Deputy Director-General The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau, Tanzania and Mr. Tymon Katlholo, Director-General, Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) Botswana.



Meanwhile, the conference held in Kigali discussed the impacts of corruption on sustainable development and strategies for combating corruption.



Heads of anti-corruption agencies from the Commonwealth’s 19 African member states and stakeholders attended the five-day conference under the theme ‘Combating Corruption for Good Governance and Sustainable Development in Africa’, which opened with a clarion call from delegates for the need to strengthen cooperation and collaboration among anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa to help address the gaps in fighting corruption.