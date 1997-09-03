Participants At Economic Forum Pay Respect To Diana

General News of Wednesday, 3 September 1997

Accra, Sept 2, - President Jerry John Rawlings today led guests at the opening of the ''National Economic Forum'' in a two- minute silence for Princess Diana who was killed in a Paris road crash last Sunday. The President, who had finished reading his 17-page prepared speech, surprised the audience when he started speaking about Mother Teresa, the Catholic Nun who has devoted her life to the poor. He said whenever Mother Teresa falls sick ''I say a prayer for her recovery'' because of her love for the poor''. Her Order, Missionaries of Charity, has its headquarters in Calcutta, India and has established centres throughout the world which cater for the poor. The President mentioned the late Princess Diana and commended her campaign against the manufacture of landmines which took her to Angola, Mozambique, Bosnia and other conflict areas. He then asked the 300 participants to rise and observe a two- minute silence in memory of the Princess and intoned at the end of it ''may her soul rest in peace''. Princess Diana, who died with her companion, Dodi Al Fayed, will be buried on Saturday.



