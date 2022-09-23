COP Isaac Ken Yeboah retires from Ghana Police Service

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CID boss, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah has officially retired from his post on September 21,2022.



As part of the event, a pull-out ceremony was held in his honour.



This followed his attainment of the compulsory retirement age of 60, after serving 30 years, nine months and 22 days in the police service.



In attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, former IGPs - Patrick Acheampong and David Asante-Apeatu, former COPs and other senior police officers among others.



Speaking at the event, he said he would still serve as a policeman should he be given an opportunity again.



"If given the opportunity, I will come back forever a policeman.



“I will forever be grateful to the Almighty God for giving me the wisdom to choose a career as a police officer and serving under very fine officers at various times in my career," COP Yeboah added.



Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, has been appointed as the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).







NYA/WA



