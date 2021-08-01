COP Dampare officially starts work as Acting IGP today

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare starts his tenure as Ghana’s topmost police officer i.e. Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service.



A July 21 statement from the presidency announcing his appointment read in part: “Until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked COP Dr Dampare to serve as the Acting IGP with effect from August 1.”



The 51-year-old is one of Ghana’s youngest occupants of the role which he comes to after three decades of service as a cop. Dampare has worked his way up the ranks since 1991 when he passed out from the National Police Training School.



But amid the privileges and opportunities, come the huge challenges of maintaining law and order in the country.



According to watchers, COP Dampare – who is over qualified for the post – walks into his new role with the police reputation heavily tainted by recent issues and his main duty will be to restore confidence in the police.



As he prepares to takeover from James Oppong-Boanuh, GhanaWeb highlights five issues that will most likely shape his tenure as IGP.



Insecurity concerns



From the robbery at a forex bureau close to the police headquarters in Accra to daylight robbery of a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra, there is a sense of insecurity in the country. Calls have been made for the police to up their effort in securing lives and properties.



Specifically, the Ahmed Hussein-Suale murder, Jamestown bullion van robbery, Kaaka’s death and Ejura riots are some issues that he will likely be seized with almost immediately.



Then there is the issue of police deaths and welfare where in recent times, there have been a series of reports of police officers either committing suicide or being killed in very strange circumstances.



There have been concerns about the welfare, resources and remuneration for police officers and IGP Dampare walks into his new role with these burdens.



