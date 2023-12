‘COP 28’: Let’s save our planet - Abu Jinapor urges global community

Diasporia News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources of Ghana, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has urged countries across the globe to join forces in working to save our planet, Earth.



Jinapor made this passionate appeal today by delivering a compelling speech at the ongoing Conference of Parties (‘COP28’) hosted in Dubai by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the theme “Ghana’s Path towards Net Zero and Zero Energy Poverty.”





Addressing an audience comprised of both Ghanaian and foreign government officials, industry leaders, and environmental advocates, the minister highlighted the urgent need for action to combat climate change while calling for sustainable financing to save the planet.



Abu Jinapor proudly shared the significant progress that has already been taken by Ghana, stating that “over the past few years, we have had to expend our limited resources on the protection of our forests and the implementation of our aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme, including the flagship Green Ghana Project, under which some forty-two million (42,000,000) trees have been planted over the last three years, and the Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy, under which we have cultivated some six hundred and ninety thousand hectares (690,000 ha) of degraded forest in just five years”.



He added that “under the Ghana Cocoa REDD+ Programme, Ghana has reduced emissions of nine hundred and seventy-two thousand, four hundred and fifty-six tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (972,456 tCO2e) for the first accounting period between June and December 2019.





This data has been verified and validated, generating a results-based payment of Four Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Eighty United States Dollars (US$4,862,280).”



The Lands Minister further pleaded forcefully that the urgency of climate finance, generally, and forest and nature finance, specifically, must be amplified because it is the most effective tool for achieving the one point five degrees Celsius (1.5oC) target set in the Paris Agreement.





Jinapor reminded developed nations of the One Hundred Billion Dollars (US$100 billion) climate finance pledge made in Copenhagen at COP15 almost one and a half decades ago and the three billion US Dollars ($3 billion) as part of the United States’ President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) programme, cautioning that until these commitments are met, the world will not realize its target.





Jinapor in ending his addressed was hopeful in referencing the inspiring words of the United Nations Secretary General, H.E. Antonio Guterres, that “the climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win.”