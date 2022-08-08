COHHETI stops all admission processes for health training institutes

Health News of Monday, 8 August 2022

The Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions (COHHETI) to stop the interviews and all admission processes for health training institutes across the country for the next academic year.



This was contained in a communique to members co-signed by the president, Margret Mary Alacoque, and General Secretary, Frederick Inkum Danquah dated August 5, 2022.



The decision was taken at an emergency meeting between the National Regional Executive Councils of COHHETI, held via zoom.



Following an emergency meeting between the National and Regional Executive Councils (NEC & REC) of COHHETI, held this afternoon via zoom to discuss the contents of a letter issued by the Ministry of Health this day August 5, 2022, and dated 2 and August 2022, referenced MOH/HRHD/HTI/D/22/069 and titled “2022/2023 ADMISSION INTERVIEW GUIDELINES FOR THE HEALTH TRAINING INSTITUTIONS”, all members are hereby informed to hold on with all admission processes including the scheduled selection interviews until further notice while we take steps to engage the Ministry of Health further to address our concerns.



