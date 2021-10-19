COGSAC petitions IGP on inconclusive murder cases

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

A civil society group, known as the Concerned Ghanaians for the Safety of the Citizens (COGSAC), has asked the Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to update the public on a number of murder cases which investigations are yet to be brought to finality.



According to them, the silence of the Ghana Police Service on such cases some of which dates back to 2013 and beyond, has the potential of emboldening the perpetrators and other unscrupulous persons to commit similar and worse heinous crimes because, their belief would be that, one can commit crime and go unpunished.



In a petition to the IGP, Cliff Ekuful, one of the conveners, appealed to him to use his high office to update the Ghanaian people on the status of the cases under investigation, quicken prosecution of suspects and open fresh investigations where necessary.



This they believe would engender more public confidence in the service and further enhance the a peacebuilding process between the Police and the citizens.



When asked why they are now making this call when some of the cases happened more than seven years ago, Mr. Ekuful made it clear that members of COGSAC even before its formation, have always been concerned in the general safety and well-being of people but are also motivated partly by the zeal and the enthusiasm of the newly appointed IGP in taking bold steps to rekindle professionalism in the service.













