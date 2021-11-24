CODA provides relief to victims of tidal waves disaster

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: Nii Odartey Obetsebi-Lamptey, Contributor

Following the devastation of some coastal communities in Keta, Ketu South, and Anloga constituencies on the morning of 7th November 2021 by tidal waves, the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has gone to the aid of some of the victims.



CODA, acting on the directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with the support of the Volta Regional Minister, the Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO), National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the Municipal and District Chief Executives, and Members of Parliament of the affected constituencies, has started a series of phased humanitarian interventions to support displaced families.



Over 3,000 residents have been rendered homeless as a result of the disaster.



In the interim, as part of the relief package, the CODA Health Train is underway in the affected constituencies to provide free medical screening for all residents. Beneficiaries receive free medication and referrals, where necessary.



There is also ongoing free registration and renewal of the subscription to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



CODA is also distributing assorted toiletries and consumables to victims.



Speaking to some distressed residents, CEO of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib expressed the sympathies of the Authority to victims and touched on some other planned humanitarian support.







“We will provide small loans to the women through the CODA Credit Union, offer outboard motors to the fishers at highly subsidized prices with flexible payment terms, and provide each fishmonger with a headpan.



“CODA will also see how best to help more victims out of this unfortunate situation through the CODA Drive and other initiatives.



"We are truly touched by your plight, and we are committed to doing what is required to safeguard the economic and social lives of the affected communities”.







Keta, Ketu South and Anloga constituencies in the Volta region are three of the 109 constituencies that make up the Coastal Development Zone. CODA leads the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in the six regions within the Zone.



IPEP, a flagship of the Akufo-Addo administration, is popularly known as the one million dollars per constituency initiative.



