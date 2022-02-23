CODA earmarks 1,473 projects for construction in 6 coastal regions

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: Peace FM

The Coastal Development Authority (COAD) has earmarked 1,473 projects for construction in all 6 coastal regions of the country, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaibu has disclosed.



The projects, which have been awarded to contractors for execution are in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation, as well as sports and forms part of the government’s agenda of inclusive growth and poverty alleviation particularly in the Coastal Development Zones of the country.



Disclosing this when he met the press at the Minister’s Press Briefing put together by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Mr Shaibu said the idea behind these projects is to accelerate economic and social development in the coastal areas of the country through strategic planning and prioritization of development projects.



“A total of 1,473 project contracts have been awarded for execution across the 6 regions of the Authority. The regional breakdown is as follows: in the Western North Region, we have 125 projects, in the Greater Accra Region we have 380 projects, in the Central Region we have 412 projects, in the Oti Region we have 107 projects, in the Volta Region there are 229 projects and finally in the Western Region we have 220 projects,” he indicated.



These projects he said includes drainage systems, health facilities, bridges, roads, water systems and sanitation projects.



Additionally, Mr Shaibu indicated that the Authority has complemented some 129 infrastructural projects in these coastal zones as part of the Authority’s efforts in achieving the principle of sustainable development and bringing development closer to people in the coastal towns of the country.