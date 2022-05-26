COCOBOD to close crop season May 26

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will close its main crop season tomorrow, Thursday, 26 May 2022.



“It is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2021/2022 Main Crop Cocoa Season will close on Thursday 26th May 2022,” COCOBOD said in a statement issued on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.



It added: “In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from up-country, Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday 2nd May 2022.”