COA boss shortlisted for top leadership award

Founder & Chief Executive Officer of COA Research and Manufacturing, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, has been shortlisted for a top leadership award at the Sixth edition of Global Business Quality Award 2022.



Prof Duncan will be awarded for his commitment in the pursuit of quality plant medicinal leadership, excellence, innovation, and accomplishments making significant differences to the remarkable growth of alternative healthcare development and research in Ghana



The awards event is slated for Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 8.30 am. The theme for the event is “Celebrating Decades of Quality Global Brands in Ghana”.



A letter from the organizers of the event, Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to the Founder & Chief Executive Officer COA Research and Manufacturing Professor Samuel Ato Duncan said, “ We have the honor to inform you of the advisory board’s decision based on our assessment to honour Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan as the Quality Alternative Healthcare Leadership Award 2021 at the Sixth edition of Global Business Quality Award 2022, a breakfast business Summit and Awards event, for your commitment in the pursuit of quality plant medicinal leadership, excellence, innovation and accomplishments making significant differences to the remarkable growth of alternative healthcare development and research in Ghana”..



Global Business Quality Awards 2022



The Global Business Quality Awards 2022 sixth edition is an Awards and bus *less breakfast summit networking event designed to promote, advertise premium quality and most valuable global brands in Ghana for decades that have met the standard of premium quality and seemingly thrived during the pandemic.



Business breakfast Summit



The business breakfast Summit will also present a great business and investment networking opportunity for CEOs, Business Executive, Entrepreneurs, diplomatic Corps and Government officials to access new ideas and successfully grow their business in Ghana. The award and Summit will measure global quality brand strength based on three key criteria: economic success in the market; best—selling quality brand; and popularity among consumers. The distinctive feature of the event is that the winner is not selected by a jury but by the consumers themselves.



The COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited recently re-launched COA Mixture, the world-acclaimed herbal medicine that supports the general wellbeing of people.



COA Mixture is a well-researched plant medicine that is scientifically developed for general wellbeing and has also been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



The re-launched COA Mixture is an upgrade in drug development and after going through the processes from the FDA, it has been upgraded from a food supplement to herbal medicine for general wellbeing.



Speaking at the launch, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan debunked notions that the COA Mixture is a cure for HIV.



However, he noted that the COA Mixture is so powerful that it preserves itself and has unique phytochemicals that can support the immune system for healthy living.



He also made it known that the COA Mixture is a 100 percent natural product from plants and has no artificial preservative.



Professor Ato Duncan announced that the COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited is close to a research breakthrough, adding that when successful, Ghana stands to realize not less than 32 billion dollars annually from this plant medicine.



“This is what I want to achieve for Mother Ghana as part of my Global peace Mission Project. This will bring economic relief to Ghana and also get treatment for some diseases the world is struggling to treat,” he said.



He, therefore, called on the government, research institutions, and investors to collaborate with the Company in order to carry the above vision to reality.