CLOGSAG to strike on Thursday over non-payment of neutrality allowance by government

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has threatened to embark on an industrial action if government fails to meet its demand.



The association says its members will withdraw their services on Thursday, April 21, 2022, if government fails to pay neutrality allowances due them.



In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, the association said government having had a meeting with CLOGSAG leadership agreed on an immediate implementation of the allowance payment after both parties signed an MoU to that effect on January 20, 2022.



However, the association noted that government has failed to fulfil its commitment.



“It was noted that the Neutrality Allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning,” CLOGSAG said in a statement.



“The National Executive Council (NEC) therefore decided that CLOGSAG should embark on an industrial action to press home its demand for the implementation of the MoU,” it added.



According to the association, notice has been served on the National Labour Commission, the Civil Service Council, Local Government Service Council and other stakeholders of its intended industrial action which it expects to be in effect until its demands are met by government.



