CLOGSAG to strike April 21 over Neutrality Allowance

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has served notice to a nationwide strike action effective April 21 over what it described as the non-implementation of Neutrality Allowance.



According to the group payment of the Neutrality Allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.



A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo notified its members across the country of the impending strike billed on April 21, 2022.



“Notice has therefore been served on the National Labour Commission, the Civil Service Council, and the Local Government Service Council with copies to the Hon. Senior Presidential Advisor, the Hon. Minister for National Security and Hon. Minister for Employment and Labour Relations that Association would proceed on Strike from 21st April 2022.



“Regional Secretariats are by this letter enjoined to bring this to the notice of all members of the Association.”



