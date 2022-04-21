CLOGSAG strikes April 21 over 'neutrality allawa'

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) have issued notice to embark on a strike action on 21 April 2022.



The strike is to press home their demand for their Neutrality Allowance.



The group in a statement said they have notified the National Labour Commission, Civil Service Council, with copies to the Senior Presidential Advisor, Minister of National Security and Minister of Employment and Labour relations.