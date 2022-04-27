CLOGSAG strike affects launch of new disability guidelines

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: GNA

The strike action by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) is having a scathing effect on Persons with Disability (PWDs) and other marginalised groups in the country.



The industrial action has disrupted the launch of the amended guidelines on the disbursement and management of District Assemblies' Common Fund to PWDs.



Having operated the old guidelines under the Persons with Disability Act 2006, (Act 715) for about 16 years, it has been reviewed to reflect current trends and contingencies after a needs assessment of PWDs in the country was conducted.



The new guidelines, for instance, makes commiserate adjustments to support mothers of children with cerebral palsy and autism.



It also gives similar support to parents of children with emotional and behavioural disorders and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).



A source at the Ghana Federation of Disabilities Organisations (GFO), who pleaded anonymity, told the Ghana News Agency that the finalisation of the document had halted, owing to the strike action by CLOGSAG.



The source said the launch of the document, which was initially scheduled for May 29, 2022, however, had been postponed indefinitely.



A three-day regional congress by the Central Regional Chapter of GFD to train its members on the new guidelines had also been postponed from May 03 to May 25, a situation which would retard the progress of the marginalised groups in society.



“Those in the offices are supposed to see to the processing of the document for the Sector Minister to sign but because they are on strike, that has not happened,” the source said.



“The impact of the strike is not affecting only those working in the offices but also affecting the marginalised.”



Members of CLOGSAG on Thursday, April 21, embarked on a strike action over the non-payment of their [political] neutrality allowance.



CLOGSAG is demanding a neutrality allowance as compensation for members' non-involvement in political activities, hence not enjoying the benefits that come with it.



The Association has, however, come under some criticism for its demands, with some individuals and groups calling on the government not to entertain it.