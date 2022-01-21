CLOGSAG’s one-day strike and why it was called off

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CLOSSAG negotiates with government



Strike begins and ends in one day



Fair Wages and Salaries Commission confirms agreement





For a moment, they were on strike. The next moment, they were not. Many public service institutions and organisations were empty for the most part, on Thursday morning, after a decision by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to embark on a strike.



The Association was protesting poor conditions of service; insisting that “they deserve better conditions of service now.”



At a news conference in Cape Coast on Wednesday, the Central Regional Secretary of the Association, Alhaji Apam Nuhu urged members to be resolute until their demands are met.



“The Association does hereby declare our absolute and unbendable willingness to embark on the nationwide strike action beginning Thursday, January 20, 2022,” he said.



Prior to this, the group had served notice on December 2021, of their intended industrial action aimed at demanding better conditions of service.



So it was, on Thursday morning, workers of some government institutions including the various ministries, the Registrar General’s Department among others, were virtually empty, with clients and patrons of their services, stranded with no one to attend to them.



By late afternoon Thursday, January 20, 2022, a statement from the association, indicating a call off of the strike had emerged.



Signed by its Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, the statement said that the National Executive Council had reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government and CLOGSAG and had therefore decided to call off the strike.



This resolved the strike and its effect.



It was later confirmed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission that the leadership of CLOGSAG, following a meeting with government on Wednesday, “committed to calling off the nationwide strike with immediate effect” on the basis of an agreement.



“The agreement granted some aspects of demands concerning their Conditions of Service with others being work in progress”, the statement from the Commission’s public affairs directorate said.



Attached is a copy of the statement signed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission:



