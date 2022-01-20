CLOGSAG rejects govt's appeal, begins indefinite strike over conditions of service

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

CLOGSAG demands for better conditions of service



CLOGSAG announces intended strike



Govt appeals for CLOGSAG members not to go on strike



Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) have begun their nationwide indefinite strike from today, Thursday, January 20, 2022.



The group had served notice from December 2021 of the intended industrial action which is aimed at demanding better conditions of service.



CLOGSAG says it feels sidelined, leaving it with no other option than to declare an industrial action.



According to adomonline.com, although the Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, had appealed to the members of CLOGSAG to rescind their decision to strike, checks at some office of the group show that the appeal was not heeded to.



Dr. Nana Ato Arthur has given the group assurances on how the government was working around the clock to meet their demands for better conditions of service.



“We deserve better conditions of service now,” members of CLOGSAG have insisted.



The report also added that the locked-up offices of the group in some parts of the country had red ribbons on them.