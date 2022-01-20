CLOGSAG 'reaches' agreement with government to call off strike - Fair Wages

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has reached an agreement with the Government to call off its industrial action “with immediate effect.”



A press statement issued by Mr Earl Ankrah, Acting Director of Monitoring, Evaluation and Head of Public Affairs, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), on Thursday, said Government had reached an agreement with the leadership of CLOGSAG, which culminated in the signing of an MoU on their demands.



It said the agreement granted some aspects of demands concerning CLOGSAG’s conditions of service with others being work in progress.



“In that same MOU, CLOGSAG, on the basis of the agreement committed to calling off the nationwide strike with immediate effect,” it said.



CLOGSAG on Monday, January 17, 2022, directed its members to proceed on an indefinite nationwide strike beginning Thursday, January 20, 2022 to demand better conditions of service.



According to the Association, there had been undue delay in finalising negotiations on the conditions of service of its members, which it found worrying and unacceptable.



CLOGSAG is a registered trade union and the mouthpiece of workers in the Civil and Local Government Services and seeks to provide representation for government workers on matters affecting the Service.



Ahead of Thursday’s industrial action, several offices, signposts and trees within the Ministries enclave were, on Monday, January 17, 2022, draped with red bands to serve notice of the impending strike.



Some offices were shut to the public when the Ghana News Agency went round the Ministries enclave on the first day of the strike.



At the Registrar General’s Department, a security officer was seen asking clients to leave the premises.



A few workers were seen idling at the Ministries.