CLOGSAG demands removal of Western North Regional Minister

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Western North Regional minister has been accused of interfering in local government activities



CLOGSAG wants Richard Ebbah Obeng removed by Friday November 26, 2021



CLOGSAG believes Western North Regional minister is abusing his power



Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has requested the removal of the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng by Friday, November 26, 2021 over claims of political intrusion.



CLOGSAG has said the Minister has been posting personnel of the local government service unlawfully, and thereby, contravening the supreme court’s ruling on neutrality and partisan activities.



At a press briefing on November 23, 2021 the association noted that, they were totally appalled at the minister for involving himself in the regular activities of the Office of the Head of Local Government Service. They alleged that “he has erroneously arrogated to himself the power to post officers of the Local Government Service.”



According to them, he had directed his personal assistant to lock up the office of one of the two officers who have been posted by the Regional Minister.

They further stated that, “this is a clear indication of political harassment exhibited in our current democratic dispensation.”



“Evidence available shows that the Hon. Regional Minister posted two Assistant Directors of Local Government Service in contravention of existing procedure for postings.”



The association has thus urged the president to sack the minister “for interfering in the work of the Local Government Service.”



“Significantly, some staff members of the Local Government Service have had their appointments terminated for contravening the Supreme Court Ruling on Neutrality on partisan activities,” CLOGSAG noted further.



The association has warned that if by Friday, November 26, the postings have not been reversed, “the Association would be compelled to convene an Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to pave the way for further action.”



CLOGSAG further urged the Regional Coordinating Council of the Western North Region to “disregard any unlawful instructions from the Regional Minister.”