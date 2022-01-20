CLOGSAG calls off strike

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CLOGSAG demands for better conditions of service



CLOGSAG announces intended strike



Govt meets with CLOGSAG members over strike



The Civil and Local Government Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has called off its ongoing nationwide strike with immediate effect, official communication has said.



In a statement issued by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on Thursday, January, 20, it indicated that the decision was taken after a meeting with the government on Wednesday.



“Yesterday the government reached an agreement with the leadership of the Civil and Local Government Service Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) which culminated in the signing of an MOU.



“The agreement granted some aspects of demands concerning their conditions of service with others being work in progress,” it said.



The statement added: “In that same MoU, CLOGSAG, on the basis of the agreement committed to calling off the nationwide strike with immediate effect.”



The strike, which took effect on Wednesday, January 20, 2022, was to press home CLOGSAG's demands for better conditions of service.



Below is the full statement debt situation:



