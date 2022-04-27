CLOGSAG boycotts May Day celebrations

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG) has decided to boycott this year’s May Day celebration.



According to the group, the Trade Union’s Congress (TUC) has neglected the plight of workers and, thus, to register their displeasure, CLOGSAG will not be part of this year’s May Day celebrations.



CLOGSAG is currently on strike over the non-payment of its neutrality allowance.



According to the group, the payment of the neutrality allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.



The group has been on strike since April 21.



Its Executive Secretary, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, addressing the press in Accra, today, Tuesday, 26 April 2022, notified its members across the country to stay away from the TUC’s planned May Day events as the association will hold its own private celebrations.



He said: “The Civil and Local Government Staff, Ghana (CLOGSAG) regrets that due to the recent unfortunate developments on the labour front, we are unable to collaborate with the TUC Ghana in the celebration of this year’s May Day”.



“The association will independently organise activities in all the 16 regions of the country, not the 10 regions, in commemoration of this important landmark in the annals of workers' struggle”, he announced.



International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day in most countries, and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working class by the international labour movement and occurs every year on 1 May.



Workers use the day to demand better conditions of service while governments also use the occasion to thank labour for their service in building the country.