CLOGSAG Strike: Neutrality allowance is a very dangerous precedent - Dr. Oduro Osae

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A local governance expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has hinted that there are lots of workers who are earning huge salaries monthly without corresponding output.



He is, therefore, calling on the government to put in measures to ensure that peoples’ output at work is commensurate with the huge amount of money received every month.



Dr. Oduro Osae made the hint when he appeared on the GTV Breakfast show on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, during the Headlines Segment.



Commenting on the controversial “Neutrality Allowance”, the Local Governance Expert was of the view that nobody should be paid Neutrality Allowance.



According to him, the neutrality aspect naturally cuts across all Public Services.



“So for the government to agree to Civil Servants neutrality allowance is a very dangerous precedent we are setting for ourselves.



"We should not even get to this point because the neutrality aspect is an inbuilt thing which has been factored into their Conditions of Service” he noted.