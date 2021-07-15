CJ's $5M bribery allegation: CHRAJ attending to ASEPA’s petition

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability’s (ASEPA) petition to probe a $5 million bribery allegation against Chief Justice is receiving necessary attention.



In a letter dated July 12, 2021 and signed by Mrs. Paulina L. Essel, the Deputy Chief Investigator for the Commission, said the complaint “is receiving the necessary attention and we will revert to you in due course.”



The petition, signed by the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mr Mensah Thompson noted that the allegation levelled against Chief Justice Kwasi Annin-Yeboah was a serious one that needed critical attention.



"We write to invoke the Jurisdiction of CHRAJ pursuant to Section 7(1)(a)(f) of the CHRAJ Act, 1993, Act 456 and Article 281(a)(e) to investigate the Chief Justice for allegations of bribery and corruption,” it said.



An allegation that Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI disclosed to his former lawyer, Mr. Kwesi Afrifa, that the Chief Justice has demanded a bribe of $5million from him to help him win a case he had at the Supreme Court.



The Alliance said ASEPA treats these allegations very seriously and contends that the conduct of the Chief Justice if found to be true is in serious violation of Chapter 24 (code of the conduct for public officers) and several other provisions in our laws.



It is therefore important that CHRAJ investigates this matter in accordance with the law and recommends appropriate sanctions in respect of the outcome of the investigations to restore the battered image of the judiciary and any other injury this allegation might have caused.



Meanwhile, the Chief Justice has asked the Police to conduct Investigations into a bribery allegation levelled against him.



He has further directed that a petition be lodged with the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council in respect of the specific matter.