CJ must emulate Bagbin; lawyers, judges shouldn’t be dressing like British – Apaak

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has welcomed the decision by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to promote made in Ghana brand by wearing traditional attire to Parliament on Tuesday, January 25.



Dr. Apaak said the Speaker has shown the way in promoting the Ghana brand and further urged the Chief Justice to emulate him in ensuring that lawyers and judges are also permitted to dress in local fabrics to court.



He said judges must drop the white wig.



“Folks, the Speaker has shown the way and has encouraged us to wear more Ghanaian clothes to Parliament: Wear Ghana, Project Ghana. Let the Chief Justice follow. Why should our Lawyers and Judges continue dressing like British several years after independence?”



Dr. Apaak is not the only one who has openly welcomed the new look of the Speaker.



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said in a tweet “I kinda like it! Original! Culturally, representatively cool! So long as he doesn’t get majestically carried away with kingly thoughts and behaviour.”



Mr. Bagbin explained the thinking that went into the decision to dress in traditional Kente cloths to preside over the House on Tuesday, January 25.



Mr. Bagbin departed from the usual suit and tie wearing to put on traditional clothes and dressed as a Royal Majesty.



He said the practice of lawmakers and the Speaker wearing traditional attire is long overdue.



“This is the Parliament of Ghana, it is a unique made-in Ghana product and we must showcase and market it to the world as a brand.



“We must create a unique set of values and norms that will give a unique character to our parliament to set it apart from the colonial legacies of the British system.



"My outfit today, as the speaker, the presiding officer is to set the motion for that agenda. The practice of MPs decently dressed in traditional attire, led by the Speaker is long overdue.”