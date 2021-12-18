CJ inspects progress of work on Techiman High Court building

Regional News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: GNA

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has inspected the progress of work on the High Court building in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region and expressed satisfaction with the work done so far.



He said he was highly impressed with the progress of work on the two-story edifice, expected to be completed within 30 months.



The project, about 30 percent complete, has standard high courtrooms, offices, administration blocks, washrooms, and other auxiliary facilities.



On completion, it would make it easier for the people to have access to justice delivery and fast-track prosecution of cases, which were beyond the jurisdiction of the Techiman Circuit Court, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said.



“The facility would improve justice delivery in the 11 administrative municipalities and districts in the region,” he said, adding that plans were underway to construct regional administrative blocks for the Judicial Service.



Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, commended the CJ for the project saying it would further strengthen the judicial system in the region.



“The era of justice delays would stop in this region,” he said and tasked the contractor to speed up work to complete it on schedule.