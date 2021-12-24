CJ charges newly sworn in NMC to sanitize media landscape

Politics of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: GNA

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has sworn into office 18 members of the National Media Commission (NMC) and asked them to use their expertise to sanitize the media landscape.



The Chief Justice noted that “indeed as you are aware, of the late, the media reportage has been rough and there has been many reports to the commission. It is our wish that you bring your expertise to bear to compliment the work of the judiciary.”



Again, the Chief Justice appealed to the members of the Commission to help the Judiciary in the resolution of disputes brought before them.



Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, newly elected Chairman of the NMC, pledged that the Commission would not disappoint the media and the public in the discharge of its duties.



According to the NMC Chairman, he could not do the work alone and urged other members of the Commission to make their desired impact on the media landscape.



Mr Bright Kwame Blewu, a former General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and a member of the NMC on behalf of his colleagues, promised to work diligently for the sake of peace in the country.



The other members of the NMC include; Mr. Yaw Sarpong Boateng, a representative of the President, Sam Nartey George, Mr. Anyimadu Antwi and Patrick Boamah, representatives of Parliament, Ms Faustina A. Acheampong, representative of NCWD, Mrs Comfort Asare, representative of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr Bright K. Blewu and Mr Affail Monney represented Ghana Journalists Association.



Prof. Africanus Diedong represented Training Institutions of Journalists and Communicators, Mr Godfred Opare-Djan represented Publishers and Owners of Private Press, Alhaji Abass Bin Wilson represented Federation of Muslim Councils and Ahmadiyya Missions.



Mr Orlando Baeta represented Ghana Advertising Association and Institute of Public Relations of Ghana, Mr Obeng -Manu, Ghana Bar Association, Mr Benedict B. Asorrow, represented Christian Group (National Catholic Secretariate, Christian Council and Ghana Pentecostal Council, Mr Prince Hari Crystal, Association of Private Broadcasters, Mr Michael Adumatta Nyantakyi, represented the Trades Union Congress (Ghana), Mr Mawunyo Veni Vienyo Kwaku Demanya, represented Ghana National Association of Teachers.

