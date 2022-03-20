CID takes over probe into deadly shooting in Wa

Regional News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken over investigations into Thursday’s shooting incident in Wa.



The incident, sparked by a land dispute, left one dead.



According to a statement from the police, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has spoken with the bereaved family in line with best practices “and commiserated with them in this trying moment”.



“The Police Administration wishes to assure the family of a full-scale thorough investigation into the incident,” the statement signed by the Director General of the Public Affairs Directorate, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said.



“Anyone found to be complicit in the incident will be dealt with according to law.”



It assured that day and night patrols have been intensified in the Upper West Region capital “to ward off any criminally minded elements”.