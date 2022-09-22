CID director leaving the police service will reduce crime in Ghana - A-Plus

General News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Ghanaian socialite, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus has said the retirement of the Director-General, Cop Isaac Ken Yeboah from police service will reduce crime in the country.



According to him, there were a lot of criminal activities under his watch including the death of the only suspect in the bullion van case.



He said the CID gave a clumsy excuse which he believes was to cover up details regarding the death of the police officers in the case. “Under your watch, police officers who were being investigated for their alleged involvement in a bullion van robbery were murdered and again, the police service claimed that there was an exchange of fire where ONLY THE SUSPECT DIED. Funny!!! "You can deceive gullible Ghanaians to believe this stup!d account, but some of us know that those guys were murdered to cover up crimes in the police service.”



The CID boss has officially retired from his post today. As part of the event, a pull-out ceremony is being held in his honour.



Reacting to this, A-Plus has taken to his Facebook to recount some events that happened under his watch adding that it is time for him to account for everything he did.



He also recounted how five innocent lives were lost at Gomoa Fetteh following which the CID e it explained that there was an exchange of fire which caused the death of the five.



“When five innocent young men were murdered in Gomoa Fetteh, you took me to a police truck at CID headquarters to show me bullet holes from an alleged exchange of fire the deceased had with the police which resulted in their death. You knew it was not true. You knew that the police were misled. You knew innocent souls had been taken but you covered up even when you knew that the police themselves shot into their truck to fake exchange of fire. I want to put this on record. There are too many good police officers in the system. God bless them. They told me that you are a liar!!” he posted on Facebook.



