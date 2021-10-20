CHRAJ questions Nitiwul, Dampare, others over 2020 killings

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 4 state institutions have been summoned by CHRAJ



• Response must be summited within 10 days



• Two MPs have lodged a complaint against 4 institutions for election violence



The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has asked the Ministers for Defense and the Interior, as well as the IGP and the Chief of Defence Staff, to answer questions about election violence and the killing of citizens during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



This comes after two Members of Parliament (MPs), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, lodged a complaint to CHRAJ.



The MPs in their complaint, listed a number of violations of fundamental human rights and freedom, injustice, unfair treatment and abuse of power, by some members of the National Elections Security Taskforce (NESTF), against some citizens in a number of constituencies in the 2020 presidential elections.



“The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (the Commission) has received the above-titled complaint from the Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, (MP) and Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah (MP) on behalf of some citizens against you and the Ministry of the Interior.



“The Complainants allege in their complaint a number of violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms, injustice, unfair treatment and abuse of power by some members of the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) against some citizens in a number of constituencies mentioned in the complaint in the just ended 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections,” a letter from CHRAJ to the summoned ministers reads.



CHRAJ asked the officials to respond to the letter, sighted by GhanaWeb, within 10 days following the date of receipt.



“The Commission attaches herewith a copy of the complaint for your study and requests your comments in accordance with Regulation 3 (1) (a) of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (Investigations Procedure) Regulations 2010 (C.I. 67). Kindly let us have the required comments within ten (10) days following the date of receipt of this letter.”



Attached is the document:



