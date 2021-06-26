CHRAJ marks International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

• International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed on June 26 each year



• CHRAJ, while commemorating the day, called legislations that define and criminalize torture



• It also called for proper medication for detainees and improved conditions in the prisons



The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has commemorated the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture today, June 26, 2021, in Accra.



The day is set aside to raise awareness of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture and to support victims and survivors around the world.



Ghana being a member of both Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) and the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), joined various stakeholders across the world to mark this day.



Ghana in its attempt to curb torture meted out to others has implemented some policy actions towards the absolute prohibition of torture in the country.



According to a press release issued by CHRAJ, systems are in place to erase the scourge of torture and ill-treatment in the country.



“There are still gaps in the criminal justice and the mental-care systems that amount to torture and ill-treatment, Ghana’s prisons are still overcrowded with an overcrowding rate of about 52.87% arising from a prison population of 15,203 as against the official total capacity of 9,945,” the statement said.



It further said that “there are issues of poor nutrition, with daily food budget per prisoner inadequately pegged at Ghc1.80p, poor sanitation, and healthcare, as well as lack of medicines to cater for the health needs of detainees.”