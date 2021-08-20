CETSED engages stakeholders in transport industry on reducing shipping line charges

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

The Centre for Transport Security Dialogue on Friday, August 13, 2021 held the inaugural edition of the CETSED live.



The forum brought together stakeholders in the trade, shipping and haulage industry to deliberate on major issues relative to the transport field and how those challenges could be tackled.



The program which was themed 'Discussing free days and demurrage and its impact on prices of goods' saw all participants resolving to join forces to enhance their activities and most importantly ensure a downward review of the current shipping line charges.



Addressing the gathering, The President of CETSED, Kofi Asante clarified that CETSED live is meant to provide a platform discussing issues in the transport sector.



“This platform ladies and gentlemen is not a fault finding platform and let me emphasis that it is not a fault finding platform but largely a solution finding platform as stated already.



“The theme for this first of the many CETSED LIVE is "FOCUS ON GHANA PORTS" and our conversation today as pertaining to our sea ports is dwelling on the perceived exhorbitant charges of the shipping lines that are operating in Ghana.



“I am most certain that at the end of today's CETSED LIVE, government and the key players in this sector of the economy will have a certain understanding of the need to have a look at what is ultimately affecting the prices of basic imported goods on our markets and bring relief to the importers of these commodities and the poor Ghanaian who is already burdened with many economic challenges’’ he said.



Among the industry players that engaged in the first edition of the CETSED live are Ghana Union of Traders Association, Ghana Shippers Authority and the Importers and Exporters Association.