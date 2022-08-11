CEO of Labianca company is a financier of the NPP - Beatrice Annan claims

Politics of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the NDC communications team, Beatrice Annan, has alleged that the implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited, is one of the financiers of the New Patriotic Party.



According to her, she has enough evidence to back her claims, adding that the report of the special prosecutor, which finds her guilty of influence peddling, is scanty.



She added that there is more to the matter, which includes tax invasion and tax incentives, among others.



Speaking on TV3’s Big Issue show in regards to the SP’s findings, she said there is more to the issue as there is more rot in the issue.



“We live in a country where, as we speak, the NPP has added corruption as part of our cultural values, because there is no shame, no principle, no conscience associated with dealing with the NPP and its agents assigned to representatives. Because this Labianca matter started as early as 2014, at the time this government was telling us to promote local farmers, but they have connived with their financier; Labianca is just not the CEO of the Labianca company, she is a financier of the NPP and I can tell you for a fact. I have evidence to prove that. You see, the Special Prosecutor's report is even scanty because the deals are even dirtier than the Special Prosecutor limited himself to. We have a very close source... It started with one, invading taxes, which is crime..."



Backgroound



Special Prosecutor’s Office report has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022 and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



NYA/BOG