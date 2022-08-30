CEIBS signs partnership agreement with CHIETA

General News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) has signed an academic partnership agreement with the South African Institute Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA).



The two institutes after reaching an agreement officially signed a memorandum of understanding on Saturday, August 27, 2020, at the CEIBS premises.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of CHIETA, Yershan Pillay, the institute aim at educating and training talents through partnerships. Therefore, through the partnership deal, they hope to develop talents to change the business sector in Ghana.



Together with the MOU signing, the CEIBS launched the CEIBS Corporate Innovation Lounge (CACIL).



The CACIL is an innovative model designed to help corporate to improve their business to be innovative and be able to predict and adjust to fit into the future without losing their value.



During a presentation by Professor Devan Naicker, he highlighted that although the success percentage of innovation is 6%, the CACIL gives optimism about enhancing the percent of innovation.



He explained that the CACIL is bound by three major pillars, continuous strategy, continuous learning and continuous innovation, which he termed the mote. And by this, corporates protect themselves against any unforeseen changes in a market.