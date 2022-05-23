CDS meets with Ghana's new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CDS bids outgoing UK DA to Ghana farewell



Thank you for your support, Lt Col McKechnie to Vice Admiral Amoama



Ghana gets new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission



Ghana’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has congratulated the United Kingdom’s Defence Advisor (DA) to Ghana, Commander Richard Walters, on his appointment.



This happened when the CDS played host to the DA when the latter called on him in his office at Burma Camp to officially introduce himself as the new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission.



Extending his assurances and support to Commander Richard Walters, Vice Admiral Amoama emphasized Ghana’s unflinching cooperation to the UK military.



He also lauded the outgoing DA, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Alistair McKechnie, for his successful tour of duty.



On his part, Lt Col McKechnie commended the Ghana Armed Forces for its immense contribution toward peace and stability.



