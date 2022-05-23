CDS meets with Ghana's new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
CDS bids outgoing UK DA to Ghana farewell
Thank you for your support, Lt Col McKechnie to Vice Admiral Amoama
Ghana gets new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission
Ghana’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has congratulated the United Kingdom’s Defence Advisor (DA) to Ghana, Commander Richard Walters, on his appointment.
This happened when the CDS played host to the DA when the latter called on him in his office at Burma Camp to officially introduce himself as the new Head of Military Affairs at the British High Commission.
Extending his assurances and support to Commander Richard Walters, Vice Admiral Amoama emphasized Ghana’s unflinching cooperation to the UK military.
He also lauded the outgoing DA, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Alistair McKechnie, for his successful tour of duty.
On his part, Lt Col McKechnie commended the Ghana Armed Forces for its immense contribution toward peace and stability.
The #UK's ???????? outgoing Defence Adviser to #Ghana???????? and his successor called on the CDS last week at the General Headquarters, Burma Camp.— Ghana Armed Forces (@GhArmedForces) May 23, 2022
Please follow the link for more:https://t.co/8LB1y8V7Ov pic.twitter.com/tWnNZ7F7rB