CDD survey more propaganda than reality – Peter Mac Manu

• Peter Mac Manu claims a recent survey of CDD-Ghana is more propaganda



• He said it does not represent what is on the ground



• CDD-Ghana's survey reveals that Ghanaians have lost confidence in Akufo-Addo's fight against corruption



Peter Mac Manu, a former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has indicated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government is on course with its fight against corruption.



According to him, he disagrees with any survey that claims that the public has lost confidence in the President’s fight against corruption.



Mac Manu told Joy FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb that, “The pre-election survey had I think 55 percent of Ghanaians saying that the government was on track in attacking corruption, that’s why I was asking Dr Selormey, in this one, they are saying there are three issues, and then the green was 39 or 30 and ‘same’ was 27.



“So, I asked her what is the meaning of ‘same’? Was it in the ‘same’ that people thought that we are in the same track of attacking corruption? And if you add the yellow to it, then we are way above fifty-something. So, they should have explained to us the meaning of the ash colour which they noted as ‘same'.”



A recent research conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) reveals that most Ghanaians do not believe that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has the capacity in dealing with corruption menace in the country.



The 2400 adult respondents for the research which was carried out between May 3 to June 3 across the 16 regions of Ghana stated that, they are also less optimistic about the administration’s ability to reduce crime.



Peter Mac Manu described the findings of CDD-Ghana’s research as propaganda being carried out by the government’s detractors.



“If you look at the hullabaloo people are talking about you will be amazed. I mean look at what people are saying, it means that there is so much propaganda than the actual work that is going on. That’s the way that I see it from the result and we must look at actuals than propaganda,” he said.