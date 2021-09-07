CDD survey gives cause to doubt the outcome of 2020 elections - Suhuyini

General News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outcomes from the latest Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) survey has all but cast further doubt on the results of the last general elections held in December 2020.



This is the view of the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, who holds that there is something amiss in juxtaposing the 2020 polls results to the outcome of the survey.



Suhuyini said he wondered how a party won an election but three months later will be given a very low confidence rating in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ability to curb corruption, which was a key campaign issue.



“This is just after an election they won. It just makes me wonder whether really, as some of us challenged, the results were really what they were supposed to be.



“Who are those who really voted for this party to be in power… who voted them in three months before this research was done,” Suhuyini quizzed when he appeared over the weekend on The Big Issue on Accra-based Citi FM.



Suhuyini joined other NDC members who concluded that the survey outcome was a damning verdict on the performance of the government and that the administration needed to sit up.



“It is sad that we have to live with it [the Akufo-Addo administration] for about two or three years more. It is disturbing that people do not have confidence,” he added.



John Dramani Mahama who led the main National Democratic Congress into the elections challenged his second straight loss to the incumbent but the case was unanimously dismissed by the Supreme Court.



Other findings of the report were:



a. Ghanaians were split on the government’s ability to ensure that rule of law is upheld for the remainder of its tenure - 48% apiece



b. 53% not confident in the government's ability to protect the country’s financial resources.



c. Five five priority areas Ghanaians want the government to focus on in the second term are; health, economy, unemployment, infrastructure and education.